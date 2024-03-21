Listen Live
Local

One Killed in Shooting Outside Fort Wayne Walmart

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The exterior of a Walmart store in Teterboro, New Jersey.

Source: (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police are looking for a suspect after one man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart store Thursday.

Officers went to the Walmart on Southtown Crossing Boulevard a few minutes before 11:45 a.m., where they say one person had been shot inside a car near the store’s grocery entrance.

At this time, they believe a suspect got out of a car in the lot, got into the victim’s car, shot the victim, then left the scene. The injured man was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting. Officers are now looking at surveillance footage and talking to potential witnesses.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
News

Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

Tokyo annular solar eclipse 2012
Local

ISP: Don’t Stop On Interstates During Solar Eclipse

Bills in high denominations
Local

Investigators: Kokomo Woman Stole More than $400,000 from Employer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close