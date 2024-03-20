Listen Live
One Killed, One Hurt in Rockville Road Shooting Wednesday

Published on March 20, 2024

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

INDIANAPOLIS – One person is dead, and another is seriously hurt, after a shooting in Indianapolis late Wednesday morning.

Officers went to a home on Rockville Road around 11:20 a.m.  Indy Metro Police say they found two men in the driveway of the home, and there were also guns nearby.

One of the men was pronounced dead, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time, it is not exactly clear what happened.  But, police believe everyone involved knew one another before the shooting, and they “detained one person at the scene.”

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Homicide Office Contact:

Detective Christopher Edwards

317-327-3475

Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov

