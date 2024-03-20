Listen Live
Former Seymour Business Owner Accused of Inappropriately Touching Women

Published on March 20, 2024

Former Seymour Business Co-Owner Arrested

Source: Indiana State Police

SEYMOUR, Ind.–A former Seymour business owner is accused of inappropriately touching several women who used to work for him over a four-year period.

State Police said they arrested 67-year-old Marc Gebhart this week. He used to be the co-owner of Vat & Barrel restaurant in downtown Seymour.

In February 2024, a State Police Detective named Detective Derek Eggers was told by a former employee of Vat & Barrel that Gebhart touched her inappropriately at a separate location in Seymour in 2023.

Eggers said additional former employees came forward and told him that Gebhart inappropriately touched them as well between the time the restaurant opened in 2020 and the time the accusations were brought to law enforcement earlier this year.

Gebhart was arrested Monday on seven misdemeanor counts of battery.

State Police say they got help in the investigation from the Seymour Police Department.

 

