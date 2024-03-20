Hoosier Rocker John Mellencamp Calls Out Heckler During Show

Rock singer John Mellencamp called out a heckler during his concert in Toledo, Ohio Sunday.

The Indiana-native was in the middle of telling a story about his grandmother when a member of the audience shouted “play some music!”

Immediately after the comment, the rest of the audience booed the heckler.

“What do you think I’ve been doing, you c*********?” Mellencamp replied. “Here’s the thing, man. You don’t know me. You don’t f****** know me. Hey Joe, find this guy and let me see him after the show.”

Mellencamp returned to telling his story, but another heckler shouted at him to play “Authority Song,” a hit from his 1983 album “Uh-Huh.”

“Guys, I can stop this show right now and just go home,” Mellencamp responded. “Tell you what I’m going to do. Since you’ve been so wonderful, I’m going to cut about 10 songs out of the show. Here we go.”

Mellencamp then began to sing “Jack & Diane” before the performance was derailed a third time. He stopped the song and said “You know what, shows over,” before storming off stage.

After about five minutes, Mellencamp came back out and performed several more songs.

This is not the first time Mellencamp got into it with a heckler. In Cleveland last May, Mellencamp responded after an audience member shouted at him to “play the ******* music” after he reportedly criticized the United States.

“Listen, hey, you guys, if these people don’t shut the **** up I’m just going to leave, OK? Because I’m not used to this crap,” Mellencamp said in Cleveland. “Look, guys, if I wanted to play in this type of drunken environment, I’d play outside or I’d play in an arena.”