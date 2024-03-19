Listen Live
Local

NWS: Central Indiana at Elevated Fire Risk Tuesday and Wednesday

Published on March 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Elevated Fire Risk NWS Alert

Source: National Weather Service / NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Weather Service has issued an Elevated Fire Risk for central Indiana today and Wednesday.

They say that the strong winds, reaching speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, combined with low humidity in the area could allow for fires in the area to get out of control quickly.

The recent rains have kept from needing to issue a red flag warning but the NWS still says that conditions meet the criteria for a fire risk and isolated power outages. Though they say the probability of power outages are low.

40 m.p.h. winds are fast enough to knock over and potentially blow loose objects around. It is recommended people tie down loose items or bring them inside if possible.

Looking forward in the week Greg Melo, Meteorologist with the NWS says that another hard freeze is expected to happen on Wednesday with overnight lows potentially reaching the upper teens.

Highs will hover in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s for most of the week with lows in the lower 30’s to upper 20’s. Another hard freeze is anticipated Saturday into Sunday.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Elevated Fire Risk NWS Alert
Local

NWS: Central Indiana at Elevated Fire Risk Tuesday and Wednesday

Image of Carson Hughes
Local

Update: Indiana DNR Finds Body of Missing Teenager

Police Lights
Local

Update: Suspect Arrested for Broad Ripple Shooting

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
News

Southport to See $18 Million Investment in Redevelopment Project

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Saturday Night Shooting Kills One in Fishers

Police lights
Local

A Person Fatally Shot at a Home on the Far East Side of Indianapolis

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close