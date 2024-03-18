Liberal Media Loses It Over Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ Comments

Liberal media outlets took Trump’s words out of context to push their agenda again.

Former president Donald Trump speaking in Dayton, Ohio on Saturday during a rally in support of Senate candidate Bernie Moreno. During his speech, Trump spoke about China’s involvement with the automotive industry.

Addressing Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said, “Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now… you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected.”

Trump followed up by saying, “Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole – that’s gonna be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.”

Outlets asked Trump’s team to clarify his remarks, with campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt stating, “Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers.”

Now it seems clear what Trump meant by these comments, but that doesn’t stop the Liberal media from doing what they do best and misconstruing his words to fit their narrative.

Liberals were quick to attack Trump, claiming that the former president was implying he would start a revolution if he didn’t get elected this time around.

“This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence,” Biden spokesperson James Singer said in a statement.

Nancy Pelosi also barked about Trump, claiming that his bloodbath quote was among a list of other shocking remarks the media has alleged Trump had made throughout his political career.

“He‘s even predicting a bloodbath. What does that mean? He’s going to exact a bloodbath? There‘s something wrong here,” Pelosi said. “How respectful I am of the American people and their goodness. But how much more do they have to see from him to understand that this isn‘t what our country is about? Praising Hitler, praising the Russians. Honestly? Condemning our soldiers for losing or dying in war or being captured in war.”

While Pelosi went all out with her crazy lies, Trump’s former VP, Mike Pence, actually defended him.

“I woke up this morning seeing online all of the discussion about bloodbath and as you just reflected, the president was clearly talking about the impact of imports devastating the American automotive industry.”