Purdue Out of Big Ten Tournament After OT Loss to Wisconsin

Published on March 17, 2024

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 16 Big Ten Tournament - Purdue vs Wisconsin

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

MINNEAPOLOIS, MN — The Purdue Boilermakers will not be back-to-back Big Ten Tournament champions following their overtime loss to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, 76 – 75.

Scoring was a problem for the Black and Gold as Zach Edey was the team’s only double-digit scorer posting 28 points on the night.

Purdue had a three-point lead going into the closing seconds of the game, however Wisconsin applied defensive pressure that would cause Edey to throw the ball out of bounds. That would lead to a Badgers 3 that sent the game into overtime.

Both Indiana teams have now been eliminated from the Big Ten Tournament after IU fell to Nebraska on Friday. The finals will be decided between Wisconsin and Illinois today at 3:30.

Selection Sunday will take place later tonight at 6p.m. where the Boilermakers will find out their placement in the NCAA Tournament.

