Got Storm Damage? Here’s How To Report It in Indiana

Published on March 15, 2024

STATEWIDE–The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) is accepting damage reports for the severe storms that hit Randolph and Jefferson County on Thursday March 14.

If you live in Randolph or Jefferson County and are a victim of storm damage, you are asked to dial Indiana 211 to report it or go to the Indiana 211 website.

The IDHS says collecting assessments this way will help them get the proper damage estimates and figure out the next course of action as the cleanup continues in those communities.

Right now, they urge only people who live in Randolph and Jefferson counties to use the 211 service. Hoosiers that live in other counties should reach out to their local emergency manager.

Agriculture damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.

Police believe nearly 40 people were injured in the tornadoes that hit those two counties.

