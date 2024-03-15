Leal Seals the Deal, Hoosiers Knock Off Penn State to Advance in Big Ten Tourney

MINNEAPOLIS, MN.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team won their fifth game in a row off the fingertips of Anthony Leal to beat the Penn State Nittany Lions Thursday night in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament 61-59.

With less than 25 seconds to play in the game and the game tied at 59, Indiana forward Malik Reneau missed a runner, but Leal (a Bloomington South graduate and the 2020 Indiana Mr. Basketball) was there for the offensive rebound and put the ball back up and in the hoop. Penn State’s Puff Johnson missed a three-pointer as the horn sounded.

After losing to Penn State twice in the regular season and giving up more than 80 points in both games, Indiana held Penn State to 59 points and forced Penn State to shoot 28% from the field. Penn State only made 7 of 27 three-point shots and had two starters foul out of the game.

Leal finished with 8 points. The Hoosiers were led in scoring Kel’el Ware again with 18 points and 14 rebounds. That is his 15th double double of the season.

Penn State led by as many as 6. Indiana led by as many as 9. The game had 10 lead changes and 9 ties.

Hoosier guard Trey Galloway missed the game with an injury. His status for the next game is unknown.

Indiana improves to 19-13 on the year. They advance to the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers Friday night. Tipoff is expected to be around 9 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 8 on 93.1 WIBC.