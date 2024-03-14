Listen Live
Angler Catches Record Setting Fish in Monroe Lake

Published on March 14, 2024

Rex Remmington with his Record Setting Smallmouth

Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources / IDNR

BLOOMINGTON — The record for largest smallmouth bass caught in Indiana was broken on March 3rd when an angler managed to hook an 8-pound, 4-ounce smallmouth on Monroe Lake.

The fish was caught by Rex Remmington. He beat the previous record which had been set back in 1992 on Twin Lake in La Grange County.

Smallmouth bass are one of three species of black bass in Indiana. The other two being the largemouth and spotted bass. The record setting fish was released alive back into Monroe Lake after being recorded.

Monroe Lake is Indiana’s largest reservoir at 10,750 acres with multiple public boat ramps. For more information visit on.IN.gov/monroelake.

To learn more about the Indiana Record Fish Program, please see on.IN.gov/recordfish.

