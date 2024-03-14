Listen Live
House Passes Bill That Could Lead To The Ban of TikTok

Published on March 14, 2024

The House passed a bill on Wednesday that could ban TikTok in the U.S. as both Republicans and Democrat view the Chinese social media app as a national security threat.

The vote was 352-65, with one member, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, voting present. The bill now goes to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain.

TikTok, which has more than 170 million American users, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese technology firm ByteDance Ltd.

The lawmakers contend that ByteDance is beholden to the Chinese government, which could demand access to the data of TikTok consumers.

“We have given TikTok a clear choice,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash. “Separate from your parent company ByteDance, which is beholden to the CCP (the Chinese Communist Party), and remain operational in the United States, or side with the CCP and face the consequences. The choice is TikTok’s.”

In a statement following the vote, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warned Americans of the danger of TikTok.

“Communist China is America’s largest geopolitical foe and is using technology to actively undermine America’s economy and security,” said Johnson.

“Today’s bipartisan vote demonstrates Congress’ opposition to Communist China’s attempts to spy on and manipulate Americans, and signals our resolve to deter our enemies.”

President Biden has said if Congress passes the measure, he will sign it.

