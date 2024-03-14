Listen Live
Local

Delphi Defense Team Files Third Franks Motion, Wants Home Search Evidence Suppressed

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Monon High Bridge

Source: Donnie Burgess / WIBC News

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The defense team for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen have called for a third Franks hearing on grounds that police have intentionally sabotaged parts of the case with false information and have withheld crucial information.

In a motion filed Thursday, attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi request the third Franks hearing in the case, which is basically where the defense asks for the court to hear arguments over the legitimacy of a search warrant affidavit in a particular case. In this case, attorneys Baldwin and Rozzi once again state that members of the investigation, particularly Indiana State Police Sergeant Jerry Holeman and Sheriff Tony Liggett of Carroll County, intentionally withheld information or provided false information that eventually led to the October 2022 arrest of Richard Allen.

Allen’s attorneys argue Sheriff Liggett manipulated some key details of witness statements, which were used in the search warrant affidavit nearly two years ago.

That information, along with the defense’s claim that someone on the State’s side compiled cell phone geofencing data that does not connect to Richard Allen, should have been included in the document presented to then Judge Benjamin Diener.

That geofencing data, the defense claims, shows three people within 60 to 100 yards of the crime scene, on February 13th, 2017, during the time Abigail Williams and Liberty German were being murdered. Baldwin and Rozzi claim that data needs to be presented to the court because these people, not Richard Allen, are either witnesses to the murder, did not witness anything, or were involved in the murder. That information, along with other pieces of information detailing possible Odinism ties to the crime, could be necessary in proving Allen’s innocence.

Allen’s legal team wants every piece of information provided in Franks motions I, II, and III to be brought before the court in order to suppress everything found in the search of Richard Allen’s home.

The trial is supposed to begin May 13th. The contempt of court hearing is this Monday, March 18th.

The defense still wants to avoid Monday’s hearing in favor of quickly getting to trial.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Local Government Local News - State Government Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News Topic - Other

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
The Monon High Bridge
Local

Delphi Defense Team Files Third Franks Motion, Wants Home Search Evidence Suppressed

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Bingo Card.
The Hammer and Nigel Show

H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close