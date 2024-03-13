Listen Live
Police Investigating Homicide After Finding Body

Published on March 13, 2024

IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after officers found a body in the back yard of an abandoned home Wednesday morning.

Officers found the body at a home on Medford Avenue. While they have identified it as that of a male, they have not clarified if the male was a minor or an adult.

They believe he had been shot. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office, or contact Crime Stoppers.

 

IMPD Homicide Office/Detective Jeremy Ingram

317-327-3475

Jeremy.Ingram@indy.gov

Crime Stoppers

317-262-TIPS

