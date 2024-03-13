Aaron Rodgers Or Jesse Ventura Could Potentially Be RFK Jr.’s VP

It has come out that Independent presidential candidate RFK Jr. has a list of potential running mates that includes New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura.

“He’s considering Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura as running mates along with others on a shortlist,” a spokesperson for the Kennedy campaign said Tuesday. “No other details available.”

Rodgers, a future Hall of Fame quarterback who has won a Super Bowl title and four MVP awards, is expected to return to the field this year after an injury in the first game of the 2023 season kept him on the sidelines. Though the possibility of Rodgers being Kennedy’s running mate makes for a great headline, it seems unlikely that the star quarterback would forfeit the amount of money he would earn this season with the Jets to team up with the Independent candidate.

Ventura, a former professional wrestler who served as governor of Minnesota in the late 90s and early 2000s, would be a more likely pick for Kennedy and a strong one at that. Running for governor of Minnesota on fiscal conservatism in 1998, Ventura has been known for despising the two-party system and calling out the corruption of both Democrats and Republicans.

Kennedy has publicly displayed his relationships with both Rodgers and Ventura, having recently posted a photo on social media of him hiking with Rodgers while Ventura appeared at his Arizona rally last month.

It has been revealed that RFK Jr. has selected his No. 2, however he has not yet publicly revealed who he has picked.