Listen Live
Politics

Aaron Rodgers Or Jesse Ventura Could Potentially Be RFK Jr.’s VP

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 12: Democratic presidential candidate R

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

It has come out that Independent presidential candidate RFK Jr. has a list of potential running mates that includes New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura.

“He’s considering Aaron Rodgers and Jesse Ventura as running mates along with others on a shortlist,” a spokesperson for the Kennedy campaign said Tuesday. “No other details available.”

Rodgers, a future Hall of Fame quarterback who has won a Super Bowl title and four MVP awards, is expected to return to the field this year after an injury in the first game of the 2023 season kept him on the sidelines. Though the possibility of Rodgers being Kennedy’s running mate makes for a great headline, it seems unlikely that the star quarterback would forfeit the amount of money he would earn this season with the Jets to team up with the Independent candidate.

Ventura, a former professional wrestler who served as governor of Minnesota in the late 90s and early 2000s, would be a more likely pick for Kennedy and a strong one at that. Running for governor of Minnesota on fiscal conservatism in 1998, Ventura has been known for despising the two-party system and calling out the corruption of both Democrats and Republicans.

Kennedy has publicly displayed his relationships with both Rodgers and Ventura, having recently posted a photo on social media of him hiking with Rodgers while Ventura appeared at his Arizona rally last month.

It has been revealed that RFK Jr. has selected his No. 2, however he has not yet publicly revealed who he has picked.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Joe Biden 2022 State of the Union Bingo Card.
The Hammer and Nigel Show

H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 12: Democratic presidential candidate R
Politics

Aaron Rodgers Or Jesse Ventura Could Potentially Be RFK Jr.’s VP

Multi colored generic books in shelf, horizontal
Local

Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked

US President Joe Biden terrorist attacks in Israel
Politics

Outkick’s Bobby Burack On National Media Suppressing Lakin Riley’s Death

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local

LISTEN: Delphi Prosecutor Accesses Private Defense Motions, Interview with Public Defender Council

Gas Pump
The Side Piece

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

Outside terminal at the Indy Airport
Local

Southwest Airlines Hit with Delays and Cancellations in Indianapolis

Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda
Local

Holcomb Signs 67 Bills Into Law On Monday

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close