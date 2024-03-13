Listen Live
Braun Urges President To Consider Balanced Budget For 2025

Published on March 13, 2024

Mike Braun

Source: PHOTO: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Biden has put forth his budget request for 2025 to lawmakers in Congress.

Senators took a deep dive into the request on Tuesday in the Senate Budget Committee, on which Indiana’s senator, Mike Braun, sits. He was the last senator to question the White House Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young over the budget proposal.

“Where are you at on a balanced budget amendment,” Braun asked Young.

“My concern on that type of amendment is what it might do to programs like Social Security and Medicare,” Young replied. “I do believe it is going to take bipartisan solutions. Our concerns are always going to lie in what will dramatic cuts do to the benefits of programs.”

Braun pressed Young on his belief that the government is getting too comfortable with letting the nation’s debt continue to build without any real solutions on how to start paying it down.

“It sounds like you are willing to live with never reducing principle, keep growing debt, as long as the interest doesn’t swamp the deck,” Braun said.

Young retorted that it’s not about believing or not believing in paying down the principle of the nation’s debt, which is now around $34 trillion. She claimed most economists agree that our deficit as it relates to the nation’s GDP makes the country’s debt “manageable.”

Braun urged Young to consider more government investment in businesses rather than consumption. He said the government is consuming more than it ever has and that it is a big factor in why the national debt keeps growing.

Mike Braun
