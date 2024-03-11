Robert De Niro Is Afraid of the Big Bad Trump

Actor Robert De Niro made an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday, during which he labeled Trump as a “total monster” and said he was going to come after him if reelected.

“He’s such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I’d never play him as an actor, because I can’t see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him,” De Niro told Maher.

De Niro went on to share his thoughts on the likely rematch between Trump and Biden in November, saying that a Trump reelection would be a “nightmare”. He sounded paranoid as he expressed his fear of Trump getting back in office.

“I just don’t want to feel the way I did. And many of us don’t,” he said, referring to Trump’s victory in 2016.

“If he wins the election, you won’t be on this show anymore. He’ll come looking for me. There will be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That’s what happens in that kind of a dictatorship, which is what he says he wants. Let’s believe him. Take him at his word.”

He also talked about how he has a hard time relating to Trump supporters, something that absolutely no one expected a disgruntled, disconnected Hollywood celebrity to say.

“They want to f**k with people, screw them, because they’re unhappy about something.”