Colts Sign Franklin to $31.26M Extension

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts inked a new deal with linebacker Zaire Franklin, extending his contract for three years and $31.26 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the story.
Franklin became one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers in the last two seasons. He set a team record with 167 tackles in 2022 and followed that up with 179 tackles last season, ranking second in the league. In 2023, his teammates nominated him for the Colts’ Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
Franklin has started 48 of 98 games in his career, including 44 over the last three seasons.
-
H&N: 2024 State Of The Union BINGO Card (Download Here)
-
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”
-
Carmel Woman Arrested For Walking Around Public Library Naked
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana
-
Delphi Police Warn Parents to Stay Alert After Man Takes Girls into Woods
-
Gun Goes Off at Top Golf in Fishers, Indianapolis Man Arrested
-
Substitute Teacher at Perry Meridian High School Assaulted By Student, Student Not Arrested
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy