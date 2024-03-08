Biden Yells at America During Divisive State of the Union Address

Grandpa Joe was not happy last night as he angrily delivered his State of the Union address to the country.

Biden, who is trailing behind Donald Trump in the latest polling average of their general election rematch, took shots at the former president early on in his speech.

“My predecessor, a former Republican President, tells Putin, ‘Do whatever the hell you want,” Biden said three minutes into his speech. It was the first of thirteen references to Trump.

At one point, Biden also slipped up when speaking the name of the slain Georgia student who was allegedly murdered by a Venezuelan illegal immigrant. The slip up occurred when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted “say her name” to Biden, to which he responded, “Lincoln – Lincoln Riley.”

He went on to say “An innocent young woman who was killed by an illegal. That’s right, but how many of the thousands of people being killed by illegals?”

Many users on X called the President out for messing up Riley’s name, including The Heritage Foundation, who commented “It’s Laken Riley, Mr. President, and she would be alive if it weren’t for your open border policies.”