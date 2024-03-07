Jeffersonville Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Law Enforcement at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON – A man from Indiana pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting law enforcement during the January 6th Capitol Riots in 2021.

Curtis Tate, 32, of Jeffersonville pleaded guilty to three offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Court documents claim Tate attended the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington D.C. on January 6th, 2021. After the rally, he carried a metal baton with him to the U.S. Capitol grounds.

Tate is accused of using the baton to hit police officers on more than one occasion while joining rioters in the Lower West Terrace. Court documents say he also threw a black speaker box, shoe, broken table leg and floor lamp at police. He also threatened officers while holding a nightstick.

Tate also posted video and photos of him with rioters on his Instagram account.

Tate was arrested by the FBI last August in in Wilmington, North Carolina.