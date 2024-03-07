Musk Says No Thanks, He Will Not Donate To Trump Or Biden

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he won’t be giving money to the campaigns of either Biden or Trump.

“Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President,” Musk said in a post on his social media site X.

“Politics is tribal, rather than logical,” he wrote in a separate post.

Musk’s post comes a day after The New York Times reported that the billionaire met with former President Donald Trump and a selection of key Republican donors in Palm Beach, Florida.

Musk is one of the wealthiest people in the world, with an estimated net worth of $195 billion, according to Forbes. If he were to decide to donate to Trump, it would certainly give his campaign a tremendous boost.

Musk’s announcement also comes a day after Super Tuesday, when Biden and Trump each won decisive victories in their parties’ respective primaries. This outcome means a rematch between Biden and Trump in the 2024 general election is more than likely going to take place. Polls show that Americans are not excited about either candidate.

Just 32% of all voters are enthusiastic about Biden becoming the party nominee, and 37% of all voters are enthusiastic about Trump becoming the GOP nominee, according to a Monmouth University poll conducted in September.

Musk has been vocal in his criticism of the Biden administration over the ongoing border crisis. This leads people to believe that he will eventually end up throwing his support behind Trump, who is campaigning on the promise to close the border.