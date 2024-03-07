Listen Live
Local

Apocalypse Burger to Close Doors Saturday

Published on March 7, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of Apocalypse Burger Food

Source: Photo Courtesy of Apocalypse Burger / Via Facebook

INDIANAPOLIS — It is not the end of the world, but it is the end of the line for one burger restaurant in Indianapolis.

Apocalypse Burger announced Wednesday that this is its last week in business. The restaurant on East 49th Street will permanently close its doors Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, its owners originally intended for it to be a “short-term pop-up” during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it ultimately served customers longer than expected.

But, there is hope for fans of the eatery known for its classic American fare and snarky social media posts.

The business is one of many under the umbrella of Won’t Stop Hospitality Inc. In the Indianapolis area, other restaurants under that heading – like Public Greens, Cafe Patachou, and Napolese Pizzeria – are still operational.

Won’t Stop Hospitality founder Martha Hoover closed the Facebook message, in part, with, “Thanks to all who made Apocalypse Burger possible. We look forward to more pop ups…and special guest appearances in this space.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Business & Economy Local News - Events Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close