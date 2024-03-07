President Biden To Deliver State Of The Union Tonight

WASHINGTON — President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address tonight where he’ll play up the work his administration has done on things like infrastructure.

A preview of the speech says the President will outline how he’s making the wealthy pay their fair share.

He’ll also push other policies that could pick up support from both sides of the aisle, like helping veterans and fighting cancer.

Guests at the event before both houses of Congress will include family members of hostages being held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, with more than a dozen invited by members from both parties.

Several guests of lawmakers are expected to be sitting in the gallery of the House chamber. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who performed an abortion on a ten-year-old rape victim from Ohio in Indianapolis will be in attendance as the guest of Rep. Judy Chu (D-California).

House Speaker Mike Johnson will have several police officers with NYPD in attendance. The officers were seen on video in an altercation with illegal immigrants at Times Square.

Alabama Senator Katie Britt will give the GOP response to the State of the Union once Biden’s speech has concluded.

Biden will deliver his State of the Union address at 9:00 p.m. EDT.