President Biden To Deliver State Of The Union Tonight

Published on March 7, 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about combatting the coronavirus pandemic in the State Dining Room of the White House on September 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. As the Delta variant continues to spread around the United States, Biden outlined his administration's six point plan, including a requirement that all federal workers be vaccinated against Covid-19. Biden is also instructing the Department of Labor to draft a rule mandating that all businesses with 100 or more employees require their workers to get vaccinated or face weekly testing. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Biden will deliver his State of the Union address tonight where he’ll play up the work his administration has done on things like infrastructure.

A preview of the speech says the President will outline how he’s making the wealthy pay their fair share.

He’ll also push other policies that could pick up support from both sides of the aisle, like helping veterans and fighting cancer.

Guests at the event before both houses of Congress will include family members of hostages being held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, with more than a dozen invited by members from both parties.

Several guests of lawmakers are expected to be sitting in the gallery of the House chamber. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, who performed an abortion on a ten-year-old rape victim from Ohio in Indianapolis will be in attendance as the guest of Rep. Judy Chu (D-California).

House Speaker Mike Johnson will have several police officers with NYPD in attendance. The officers were seen on video in an altercation with illegal immigrants at Times Square.

Alabama Senator Katie Britt will give the GOP response to the State of the Union once Biden’s speech has concluded.

Biden will deliver his State of the Union address at 9:00 p.m. EDT.

