Nikki Haley Drops Out Of Race After Humiliating Defeat

After suffering a string of losses on Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley has decided to pull the plug on her presidential campaign.

Haley made the announcement Wednesday morning that she is suspending her presidential campaign.

“I am filled with the gratitude for the outpouring of support we’ve received from all across our great country,” Haley said in brief remarks delivered in her home state.” But the time has now come to suspend my campaign.”

“I said I wanted Americans to have their voice. I have done that,” she continued. “I have no regrets. And although I will no longer be a candidate, I will not stop using my voice for the things I believe.”

During her speech in Charleston, South Carolina, Haley did not endorse former president Donald Trump. Instead, she challenged him to win the support of the moderate Republicans and independent voters who supported her.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him. And I hope he does that,” she said. “At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people.”

Haley’s exit from the race gives way for Trump to focus solely on his likely rematch in November with Biden.

The former president is on track to reach the necessary 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination later this month.