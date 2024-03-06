Mitch McConnell, John Rust and Gabe Whitley

Rob Kendall joins Ethan Hatcher on Saturday Night on the Circle to talk about Republican politics. Last week John Rust was removed from the Republican Primary ballot. Rust has since petitioned that ruling.

Rob Kendall thoughts on the Rust case:

The ballot access laws in this state are designed by the Republicans and Democrats alike to keep undesirables from running for public office.

Mitch McConnell last week announced that he was stepping down as Senate GOP leader after 17 years in that position. Many conservatives are happy about the announcement, but now what? Word is that John Thune is the likely successor.

Kendall:

John Thune is almost the identical age to what Mitch McConnell was when Mitch McConnell became leader of the Senate 20 years ago. Mitch McConnell handpicked John Thune. The makeup of the Senate is not changing just because Mitch McConnell is stepping aside… The worst part about this is not only that nothing will change, it means there’s a spot opening up for Todd Young to elevate himself up the leadership ladder, so it’s a double whammy. Nothing’s going to change, and Todd Young gets more powerful.

Lastly, Ethan and Rob discuss embroiled Gabe Whitley, who is running to unseat incumbent Democratic incumbent Rep. André Carson.

