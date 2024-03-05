Romance Fans Rejoice! “Mr. Darcy” Costume Available at Auction.

LONDON, England — If you consider yourself a true aficionado of period dramas and romance films, you should know that one famous costume is going on sale.

The costume in question was worn by Colin Firth when he portrayed the austere Mr. Darcy in the 1995 adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice.”

It will be available at auction Tuesday in London, with the look including the shirt, pants, waistcoat, and tailcoat. At this time, the outfit is expected to sell for somewhere between about $9,000 and $13,000.

Attendees will also be able to make offers on other costumes, including some worn by Madonna, Johnny Depp, Maggie Smith, and Heath Ledger. See a complete list of available items here.

All sales will benefit The Bright Foundation, an “arts education charity” for kids in need. Learn more about The Bright Foundation here.