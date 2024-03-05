Indianapolis Airport Adding New Nonstop Flights

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Airport Authority announced on Tuesday that several new nonstop flights would be added to Indianapolis International Airport in 2024.

Beginning in the west coast, Delta airlines will be launching nonstop flights to Salt Lake City beginning as soon as March 11th. United Airlines will be adding a second daily flight from Indianapolis to San Francisco. Finally, Alaska Airlines is adding twice daily service from Indy to Seattle.

Southern flights will include Frontier Airlines starting a seasonal nonstop flight to Dallas beginning on April 22nd. The flights will depart on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. A month later on May 21st, Frontier will begin nonstop flights to New Orleans.

Reaching the east coast, Frontier Airlines are going to begin nonstop flights to Philadelphia starting on May 21st. This is resuming their previously service to Philadelphia under a new schedule, flying seasonally on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Flights to smaller destinations and special destination flights for the total solar eclipse were also announced, you can find more information at ind.com/flights.