Keep our Firearms Financial Transactions Private

Guy gave an update on the Privacy of firearms financial transactions HB 1084 which would prohibit the use of “retail codes” to deny sale of legal transactions of firearms using a credit card. If these codes can be used to deny all credit card purchases at firearms retailers, they can effectively shut down businesses that they don’t deem socially acceptable, since most consumers use credit cards in their transactions. 1084 works to deny the continuation one form of Operation Choke Point here in Indiana.
