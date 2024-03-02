U.S. Airdrops Meals to Gaza

GAZA — After promising to provide more aid to Gaza as the region continues in a war with Israel, the United States has airdropped its first round of meals.
Military planes dropped about 30,000 meals Saturday. And, President Biden says this offering will not be the last.
Palestinian people who remain in the region have struggled to access the food, water, and medical supplies needed to survive since this war began. Earlier this week, hundreds were killed or hurt while trying to access aid trucks.
War between Israel and Palestine most recently started last October, after Hamas – a Palestinian militant group – took Israel by surprise.
While Western leaders primarily showed their support for Israel at that time, many have since criticized the “humanitarian crisis” that has reportedly led to the deaths of more than 30,000 people in Gaza.
-
ABC News president Kimberly Godwin: Donald Trump is “as racist as they come”
-
Delphi Police Warn Parents to Stay Alert After Man Takes Girls into Woods
-
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
-
Gun Goes Off at Top Golf in Fishers, Indianapolis Man Arrested
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
-
Sunday Morning: Three Shootings Leave Two Dead, Five Injured
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana