Driver Rescued After Crash Leaves Semi Dangling Over Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A woman has been rescued after the semi she was driving crashed on a bridge Friday, leaving her trapped and dangling over the edge.

Officers found the semi on Clark Memorial Bridge, which crosses the Ohio River between Indiana and Kentucky. They believe it had been involved in a crash with three other vehicles.

The crash caused the semi to go past the edge of the bridge, leaving it partially hanging over the water. Two of the people in the other vehicles received “serious” and “life-threatening” injuries.

Thankfully, the semi did not fall. The driver was saved when a firefighter rappelled down to the truck’s cab and got her back onto dry land.

Police are still investigating, and the bridge will remain closed until the truck has been removed.