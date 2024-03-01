Arrest Made in Indianapolis Murder Case

INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man for murder. Alexander Cross, 27, was taken into custody for a shooting that happened on Tuesday in the 100 block of S. Belmont Avenue on the city’s west side.

Police said when they arrived, they found an adult male inside a residence with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Randy White by the Marion County Coroner’s Office.

IMPD said members of the community cooperated with the investigation and were able to Cross as the man who shot White. The IMPD Violent Crimes Unit arrested Cross for murder.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office.

IMPD said you can provide anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or using the P3tips app for mobile devices. Tips leading to a felony arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000, and anonymity is guaranteed.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.