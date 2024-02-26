Listen Live
University of Georgia Student Laken Riley Murdered

Biden and Mayorkas have blood on their hands

Published on February 26, 2024

University of Georgia Student Laken Riley was murdered by Illegal Alien while taking a job

Tony Katz on his radio show this morning:

To use the parlance of the left, Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have blood on their hands. And so does Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for being all about an open border… This is the reality of an open porous border.

 

….the killer was illegal. So was his brother – https://nypost.com/2024/02/24/us-news/brother-of-suspect-in-murder-of-uga-student-laken-riley-charged-with-green-card-fraud/

To add insult to injury, the media refuses to admit that he was here illegally, calling the killer an “Athens man”:

And when they are not saying that they are suggesting Laken Riley was at fault for going for a run:

….let’s use the words of the Left: Biden and Mayorkas have blood on their hands. And so does AOC.

 

….yes, AOC. Who says the migrant crisis is a “hoax”:

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM

