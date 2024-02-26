University of Georgia Student Laken Riley Murdered

University of Georgia Student Laken Riley was murdered by Illegal Alien while taking a job
Tony Katz on his radio show this morning:
To use the parlance of the left, Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have blood on their hands. And so does Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for being all about an open border… This is the reality of an open porous border.
….the killer was illegal. So was his brother – https://nypost.com/2024/02/24/us-news/brother-of-suspect-in-murder-of-uga-student-laken-riley-charged-with-green-card-fraud/
And when they are not saying that they are suggesting Laken Riley was at fault for going for a run:
….let’s use the words of the Left: Biden and Mayorkas have blood on their hands. And so does AOC.
….yes, AOC. Who says the migrant crisis is a “hoax”:
Catch the show in its entirety here:
-
Congressman Jim Banks: For all the Reasons That We're Impeaching Mayorkas, We Should Be Impeaching Joe Biden
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Nationwide AT&T Outage: Users Report 'SOS' Message Instead of Signal Bars
-
Sunday Morning: Three Shootings Leave Two Dead, Five Injured
-
Bill Passes Senate Allowing Banks to Make Changes to Deposit Accounts Without Obtaining Consent
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana
-
One Killed, 20 Injured In Shooting At Chiefs Super Bowl Parade In Kansas City