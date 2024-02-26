University of Georgia Student Laken Riley Murdered

University of Georgia Student Laken Riley was murdered by Illegal Alien while taking a job

Tony Katz on his radio show this morning:

To use the parlance of the left, Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have blood on their hands. And so does Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for being all about an open border… This is the reality of an open porous border.

….the killer was illegal. So was his brother – https://nypost.com/2024/02/24/us-news/brother-of-suspect-in-murder-of-uga-student-laken-riley-charged-with-green-card-fraud/

To add insult to injury, the media refuses to admit that he was here illegally, calling the killer an “Athens man”:

And when they are not saying that they are suggesting Laken Riley was at fault for going for a run:

….let’s use the words of the Left: Biden and Mayorkas have blood on their hands. And so does AOC.

….yes, AOC. Who says the migrant crisis is a “hoax”:

