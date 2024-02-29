Are Veterans with PTSD being deemed as ‘Mentally Defective’ by the Biden Administration?

A caller alerted Guy to stories about State Police knocking on doors of soldiers after being diagnosed with PTSD from a medical physician. This used to be a blue state issue only, but now it’s creeping into other states according to the caller.

Guy provided a background to when and where soldiers diagnosed with PTSD began having their 2nd Amendment rights violated. It all begins with the Brady Act, and the ‘Mentally Defective’ clause found here: R47626 (congress.gov)

The Obama Administration took the position that if you had PTSD, and had received a disability rating, that meant that you had been ‘adjudicated’ to be ‘mentally defective’ and in other words being a ‘danger to yourself or others.’ … PTSD affects different people in different ways. But you can have PTSD and not be a danger in any way shape or form to yourself or anybody else, it’s just debilitating.

Law abiding citizens are being deprived of their constitutional rights without due process. A medical diagnosis is not the same as an adjudication, where an individual can defend themselves. Is this a workaround that the Biden administration is using to deprive brave soldiers of their 2nd Amendment rights?

