Concerns Raised About Proposed Solar Farm

Published on February 22, 2024

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Residents of LaPorte County are expressing worries over a proposed 2600-acre solar farm in Kankakee Township.

RWE Clean Energy officials say the $700 million investment over 35 years will help provide the area with clean power. They claim benefits will include lower taxes, job creation, and increased energy production.

Residents, however, believe the negatives – including the loss of farmland, noise, and traffic impacts – are more important.

RWE officials say this proposal is still very new and they will continue to hear concerns and engage with the community on the project.

