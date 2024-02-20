Ranking Indiana’s property tax load

Every year, the average American household shells out $2,869 for real-estate property taxes. You can add an extra $448 if you live in one of the 26 states with vehicle property taxes. To figure out who pays the most in their state, WalletHub just dropped its 2024 Property Taxes by State report. They’ve compared home and vehicle taxes across the whole country.
When it comes to real-estate taxes, Iowa tops the list, while New Jersey leads in vehicle taxes. Hawaii enjoys the lowest real-estate taxes, a whopping 8.7 times less than those poor souls in New Jersey.
|States with Highest Real-Estate Taxes
|States with Highest Vehicle Property Taxes
|42. Iowa
|T-42. New Hampshire
|43. Nebraska
|T-42. Wyoming
|44. Wisconsin
|44. Kansas
|45. Texas
|45. Connecticut
|46. New York
|46. Massachusetts
|47. Vermont
|47. Maine
|48. New Hampshire
|48. Missouri
|49. Connecticut
|49. South Carolina
|50. Illinois
|50. Mississippi
|51. New Jersey
|51. Virginia
Where does Indiana’s property tax load rank?
Indiana comes in at number 21 on the list from lowest to highest.
The medium home value in Indiana is $183,600. The annual taxes on a home priced at the states median value are $1,415. For an Indiana home priced at $281,000, on average, taxes are $2,173.
Oh, and did you know? Blue States have real-estate property taxes about 29.17 percent higher than Red States. On average, Blue States dish out $3,208 while Red States pay $2,483. So, if you’re planning to move, you might want to consider these tax factors.
-
Congressman Jim Banks: For all the Reasons That We're Impeaching Mayorkas, We Should Be Impeaching Joe Biden
-
Sunday Morning: Three Shootings Leave Two Dead, Five Injured
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
One Killed, 20 Injured In Shooting At Chiefs Super Bowl Parade In Kansas City
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Seven More Deaths Due to Flu Virus in Indiana
-
Snow Could Impact Southern and Central Indiana Monday Evening