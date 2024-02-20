IMPD: East Side School Bus Crash Sends Two People to Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash involving a school bus carrying four children occurred on Tuesday morning. The collision occurred on East 21st Street close to North Bosart Avenue, west of Emerson Avenue.

The bus monitor was taken to a nearby hospital in serious but stable condition. The other vehicle involved in the crash caught fire, and its driver was also hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

One child on the bus complained of pain and received medical attention at the scene before being released. All the children have been moved to safety. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the accident.