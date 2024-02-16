ACLU Attempting to Defeat State’s Gender-Affirming Care for Minors Ban

STATEWIDE — The ACLU of Indiana is in court today trying to defeat a state law that prohibits gender-affirming health care for Hoosiers under 18.

The law was signed by Governor Eric Holcomb last year, alongside a series of bills called a “slate of hate” by opponents.

Those bills included one that would prevent “human sexuality” from being discussed between Kindergarten and Third Grade. That bill, known as House Bill 1608 and eventually signed into law by Governor Holcomb, also states that if a student wants to go by a different name or change their preferred pronoun, that has to go through the school and to the parent in a written notice.

Opponents have long argued that both laws are discriminatory towards LGBTQ Hoosiers and infringe upon their rights.

As for the “human sexuality” law, opponents have argued it presents a danger to an LGBTQ student who might have a bad relationship with mom or dad at home.

The gender-affirming care ban law has been blocked by a lower court ruling. The ACLU of Indiana wants the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the block and prevent the law from taking effect.

The ACLU of Indiana recently secured a victory regarding the case of a Martinsville student who wanted to use the restroom that matched the gender in which they chose to identify.