U.S. Supreme Court Won’t Hear Indiana Transgender Student Case, ACLU Claims Victory

WASHINGTON — The United States Supreme Court has declined to hear a federal court ruling about an Indiana transgender student and the restroom policy at his school.
In a press release issued Tuesday, the ACLU of Indiana called the high court’s decline a “momentous victory for the transgender youth of Indiana.”
“I think what this does is normalizes reality,” says Ken Falk, Legal Director of the ACLU of Indiana, “which is that we’re dealing with young persons whose gender identities are different than the sex they were assigned at birth.”
You may remember the case which began in December of 2021. The ACLU of Indiana filed a lawsuit against the Metropolitan School District of Martinsville, claiming the district violated Title IX by not allowing a transgender boy to use the restroom “consistent with his gender.”
The ACLU also claimed the school district violated the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.
In August of 2023, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the school district did likely violate the student’s rights.
“This decision recognizes that they (school district) must, under both federal statutory law and under equal protection, be allowed to use the restroom associated with their gender identity,” Falk explains, “that’s happening in many school districts around Indiana already and its not causing any problems. Hopefully, this will further normalize that relationship and normalize that behavior.”
Falk also mentioned a recent injunction the ACLU of Indiana was granted against a relatively new state law which prohibits specific gender medical care given to a transgender person under the age of 18, “that law has been stopped and it’s on appeal. It’s going to be argued in the Appellate Court in Chicago on February 16th.”
That law, along with another passed last legislative session which prevented schools from allowing a minor to use another name and pronoun without their parent’s knowledge, was referred to as a “slate of hate” from Democrat lawmakers in Indiana.
- NWS: Expect a Rainy Wednesday Across Indiana
- Pence: Trump Owes it to the American People to Debate
- FOUND: Momo the Monkey on the Loose: Indianapolis’ East Side on High Alert
- Murder Suspect Kevin Mason Captured
- Pacers GM: Contract Extension Talks with Buddy Hield Are “At a Halt” But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Done
-
Indianapolis must do better than André Carson
-
CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: January 16, 2024
-
Person Fatally Shot At Apartments On Northwest Side
-
Indy Coffee Shop Owner Says ‘Pop-Up Wedding’ Overran Business
-
20-Year-Old Convicted of Muder of Man in Backyard During 2022 Party
-
IMPD Names Suspect in Double Homicide of Indy Firefighter
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Woman's Body Found On Top Of The Slippery Noodle Identified