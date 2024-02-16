Hoosiers Prepare for Winter Weather Advisory

INDIANAPOLIS — The evening commute will be challenging for many Hoosiers as forecasters expect 2-4 inches of snow in Central Indiana. The event will be relatively quick as the snow is expected to give way to chilly temperatures with wind chills in the single digits.

“The snow is expected to start this morning and will be most intense during the afternoon and late afternoon hours, and that may impact the evening rush hour,” said Forecaster Jason Puma.

Snow will start in the morning and will intensify in the afternoon. All this while, hundreds of thousands descend upon the Capital City for NBA All-Star Weekend.

“Be aware that there could be snow-covered roads,” warned Puma. “Be careful if you are driving, especially during the afternoon and early evening hours when the snow could fall at a pretty good clip.”

Hoosiers have enjoyed a fairly mild winter thanks to an El Nino pattern, which has stalled the cooler air. Minus the few days of subzero temperatures last month, temperatures have stayed between 40 and 50 degrees since the year began.

Saturday will be the coldest day of the weekend, with daytime temperatures in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens.