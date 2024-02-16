Mylik Hill Found Guilty Of Shooting IMPD Officer In 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The verdict is guilty for the man accused of shooting an Indianapolis cop back in February of 2022.

Mylik Hill was convicted of attempted murder charges when the jury came back late in the evening Thursday after another bizarre day of testimony. Hill represented himself in the case and as such was allowed to question himself when he took the witness stand.

“Mylik Hill, was you shot under your arm on Feb. 27? Yes,” he said. “Mylik Hill, will you show the gunshot wounds of what you saying?”

At that point, Hill showed the jury his gunshot wounds which he said he sustained the night he was accused of shooting Officer Tom Mangan. Mangan was hit in the throat by gunfire that prosecutors said came from a gun that Hills was holding.

Another bizarre turn in the trial was that after Hill had taken the stand, he conversed with the judge appearing to be having second thoughts about having represented himself in the case.

The judge asked Hill if he wanted to bring on his stand-by counsel.

“All I’m asking is that I get a little time to make a decision, and Rachel (his backup counsel) can come tell me and explain to me ’cause I want to be understood, what I’m doing.”

The judge responded, “You can have the lunch period, but we are finishing this trial today.”

They did finish the trial when the jury came back hours after testimony came to an end with the guilty verdict.

“Justice was served in this matter after 3 days of Trial (and 2 years of Tommy fighting for his recovery),” said Indy FOP president Rick Snyder. “We now await the sentencing of this Convicted Violent Offender and trust it will send a strong message … that the sanctity of life is of the utmost value.”

“This verdict should send a strong message that attacks on law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in Indianapolis,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey in an emailed statement. “I want to express our gratitude to the jury for their service and for their careful review of the facts in this case.”

Hill will return to court on March 11th when he will be sentenced.