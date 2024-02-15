Two Suspects Arrested With 21 Pounds of Marijuana and Gold Plated Gun

WHITESTOWN — According to the Whitestown Police, they arrested two men last Friday who were fleeing from police with 21 pounds of marijuana.

Police say that the chase started around 10:30 p.m. on I-65 northbound. During the pursuit, suspects threw multiple bags of vacuum sealed marijuana out the window onto the interstate.

WMPD was assisted by the Lebanon Police who deployed tire deflation devices around the 140 mile marker and struck the tires of the fleeing Grand Cherokee. The suspects were apprehended shortly after.

Over the course of their investigation police seized 21 pounds of marijuana, a gold plated Draco pistol, and a Draco magazine.

The two suspects were Joshua Mancia (left) and Richard Gonzalez (right) of Lafayette, Indiana. They were taken into custody and charged with Dealing Marijuana, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Possession of Marijuana.