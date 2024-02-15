Listen Live
Local News

Two Suspects Arrested With 21 Pounds of Marijuana and Gold Plated Gun

Published on February 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

21 Pounds of Marijuana and a Gold Plated Gun

Source: Whitestown Police Department / WMPD

WHITESTOWN — According to the Whitestown Police, they arrested two men last Friday who were fleeing from police with 21 pounds of marijuana.

Police say that the chase started around 10:30 p.m. on I-65 northbound. During the pursuit, suspects threw multiple bags of vacuum sealed marijuana out the window onto the interstate.

WMPD was assisted by the Lebanon Police who deployed tire deflation devices around the 140 mile marker and struck the tires of the fleeing Grand Cherokee. The suspects were apprehended shortly after.

Over the course of their investigation police seized 21 pounds of marijuana, a gold plated Draco pistol, and a Draco magazine.

The two suspects were Joshua Mancia (left) and Richard Gonzalez (right) of Lafayette, Indiana. They were taken into custody and charged with Dealing Marijuana, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Possession of Marijuana.

J. Mancia Mugshot from WMPD

Source: Whitestown Police Department / WMPD

R. Gonzalez Mugshot from WMPD

Source: Whitestown Police Department / WMPD

SEE ALSO

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close