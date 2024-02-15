Listen Live
Rain Today, Snow Expected for NBA All-Star Weekend

Published on February 15, 2024

NWS Forecaster Mike Ryan

Source: X / NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Rain is expected today. With temperatures set to drop, forecasters predict snow on Friday as basketball fans arrive for NBA All-Star Weekend.

“It will be chilly tomorrow, so dress for cooler conditions,” said Forecaster Joseph Nield. “We may see snow on the ground Friday into Friday evening.”

Nield said the snow won’t stick because of the warm ground despite the drop in temperature from the 50s to the 30s.

“Even though we will cool off substantially tomorrow, the ground will still be warm, limiting those accumulations and likely impacts relatively minor.”

Nield said Saturday will be the coldest day of the weekend, with a morning low around 20 and a high into the 30s before dropping back into the 20s overnight.

“With the winds, we expect to see gusts of up to 20-25 mph,” he added. “Those wind chills will be cooler than that. We are steadily talking about upper single digits and into the teens from Friday night into Sunday morning.”

