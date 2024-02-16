Senator Todd Young: We Want an Unambiguous Response

America woke up to the news that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had died in prison at the age of 47. President Biden warned in 2021 that the consequences would be “devastating” for Russia if Navalny were to die in prison.

Senator Todd Young from Indiana said the following on Tony Katz Today:

With respect to President Biden, there’s no question he laid down the proverbial gauntlet. He pledged that there would be “devastating consequences”. When the President of the United States makes those sorts of pledges, establishes red lines, those red lines have to be enforced. They have to be enforced.

