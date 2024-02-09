Listen Live
WATCH: Hammer & Friends Share Their Super Bowl Betting Picks!

Published on February 9, 2024

This is it! This is what we’ve been waiting for. The biggest sports betting day of the year. Families will get together, food and drinks will be consumed and degenerates like us will bet on a coin toss. Happy Super Bowl Weekend!

Hammer and Scott have multiple ways to play the game. LET’S MAKE SOME BETS!

Scott is looking to finish up a very impressive second half of the NFL season with some fun prop bets for the Super Bowl.

Hammer’s “Best Bet” has been strong all year. His “Best Best” this week is sitting at +540!

As for our professional handicapper David Stephanoff, he has 2 free plays. One on a Super Bowl prop and another on the IU at Purdue game.

Become a VIP subscriber of David and take advantage of his college basketball plays! He has been crushing college basketball to his VIP subscribers. Subscribe at FollowNeverFade.com.

Here are the season records for Hammer and Scott. With the exception of Week Zero of college football, the guys pick five games every week! Both Hammer & Scott head into this week above .500 and in the black on money. Again, LFG!

Hammer:
53-52-6
14-8 “Best Bet
Scott:
57-53-3
13-9 “Best Bet

Here are the plays this week from the guys!

Note: Lines are as of Thursday Night.

HAMMER- “Hammer and Nigel Show”

Find Hammer at @jasonalanhammer or @hammerandnigel

SCOTT LONG- Comedian

Find Scott at @ScottComedy or book him at https://www.scottcomedy.com/

DAVID STEPHANOFF- Pro Handicapper

Subscribe to David at https://www.followneverfade.com/.

DISCLAIMERThese picks are for entertainment purposes only. If you or someone you know, has a gambling problem, call 1-800-9-WITH-IT

