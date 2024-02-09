INDYCAR Trading Cards Are Back for 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS– NTT INDYCAR Series trading cards are back!

The speed of INDYCAR is represented in a new Trading Card Set from Parkside Cards. It Features classic trading cards of the biggest stars and future legends of the sport. 2024 is the first of a 3-year deal with the collectibles company…

A base set of 162 cards plus special redemption opportunities for signed memorabilia and a one-of-a-kind 20-24 Indy 500 autographed helmet.

Cards will be available for purchase on site at races, in retail card stores next month.

Pre-Order Now for your slice of INDYCAR history, online at parksidecards.com.