Crouch Gives Holcomb An ‘A’ On The Kendall And Casey Show

Lieutenant Gov. Suzanne Crouch joined Rob and Casey in the studio today to discuss her run for governor of Indiana in 2024 and her career as Governor Holcomb’s No. 2.

Crouch began her career in government as a county auditor in 1994. After serving two terms as Vanderburgh County Auditor, she was elected to serve as the State Representative for House District 78 which encompasses parts of Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties. She was elected to the seat in 2005, and served as the Vice Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee and on the Public Health Committee. In 2013, Crouch was appointed to fill the position of Indiana State Auditor after Dwayne Sawyer resigned. She served as state auditor for a few years before Holcomb tapped her to be his lieutenant governor.

On Today’s show, Rob and Casey pressed Suzanne on her feelings regarding Holcomb’s response to COVID and the riots that took place in 2020, her plan to ‘axe the tax’ if elected governor, the potential of becoming Indiana’s first female governor and what she will do to protect women’s sports, and more.

You can listen to the full interview here: