Nevada Would Rather Vote For No One Than Vote For Nikki Haley

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley failed miserably in the Nevada Republican primary Tuesday, losing to literally nobody.

According to a race call by the Associated Press, majority of the voters chose the “none of the above” option over Haley.

The results show Haley with around 30% of the vote despite being the only candidate left in the race that appeared on the primary ballot as Trump chose to participate in the state’s caucus, which will be held Thursday. The winner of the primary was “None of these candidates” with around 63% of the vote.

“Congrats to Nikki Haley on being the second choice of Nevadans to ‘no one’ and winning a grand total of zero delegates – and our apologies to Donald Trump, who will win the same number of electoral votes in Nevada this November,” Democratic National Committee spokesperson Alex Ford said in a statement.

Mike Pence, despite having already dropped out of the race, received 4% of the votes.

Donald Trump had a laugh about Haley’s humiliating defeat in Nevada.

“A bad night for Nikki Haley. Losing by almost 30 points in Nevada to ‘None of These Candidates.’ Watch, she’ll soon claim Victory!” said Trump on Truth Social, referring to Haley’s celebration after coming in second in New Hampshire.

President Biden won the Democratic primary in Nevada, receiving 90% of the vote. “None of These Candidates” made a run for the Democratic nomination as well but earned less than 6% of the vote among Democrats.