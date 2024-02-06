Colts Owner Jim Irsay ‘On the Mend’

INDIANAPOLIS — By now, you are probably aware that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay was taken to the hospital in December, following a “suspected drug overdose.”

Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward called 9-1-1 on December 8th and told the operator that Irsay was “bluish in color.” He also expressed his concern that the man was experiencing congestive heart failure.

While he survived the incident, his team soon announced that he had become ill with a “severe respiratory illness.” That illness has kept him largely out of the public eye this year.

Now, though, he says he is improving.

Irsay Tweeted a brief update Tuesday, in which he said, “On the mend. Grateful for all the messages of love and support.” Hundreds of people have already commented on his post, with many sending their love and well wishes to the businessman.