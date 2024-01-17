Report: Colts Owner Jim Irsay Suffered Drug Overdose

INDIANAPOLIS — Colts owner Jim Irsay experienced a drug overdose last month, and Carmel Police administered a dose of Narcan. Police responded to a call at Irsay’s Carmel residence on Dec. 8 around 4:30 AM, where he was reportedly found unconscious on a bathroom floor with a blue skin tone – TMZ Reports.

Upon arrival, police discovered Irsay had been moved to his bed, struggling to breathe with a weak pulse and constricted pupils. Despite an unsuccessful attempt to wake him with a sternum rub, Irsay showed a slight response after the administration of one dose of Narcan, a drug commonly used to revive individuals in opiate overdose situations.

While police were prepared to use an AED, paramedics arrived and took over lifesaving efforts. Irsay was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

The team stated that Irsay is recovering from a “respiratory illness.”