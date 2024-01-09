Colts Owner Jim Irsay Has “Severe Respiratory Illness”

INDIANAPOLIS–The owner of the Indianapolis Colts Jim Irsay is being treated for a “severe respiratory illness”, said the Colts on Tuesday.

“While this unfortunately means he won’t be able to perform with his band this week in Los Angeles, he is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible. We’ll have no additional information at this time and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers,” said the Colts.

The Jim Irsay Collection will be in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 11. Irsay was supposed to perform alongside The Jim Irsay Band at the free event, with special guests Kevin Cronin (REO Speedwagon), Billy F. Gibbons (ZZ Top), Buddy Guy (eight-time Grammy winner), Stephen Stills (Crosby, Stills & Nash), Ann Wilson (Heart/Tripsitter) and Peter Wolf (J. Geils Band).

The Irsay Collection is a traveling museum that showcases items from rock music, American history, and pop culture, such as instruments owned by The Beatles, Sir Elton John, and Jimi Hendrix, a 1953 Jackie Robinson bat, Muhammad Ali’s 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” championship belt, and U.S. presidential artifacts.