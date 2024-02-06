Appeals Court Rules Trump Not Immune From Prosecution

WASHINGTON, D.C — Former President Trump is still not immune from prosecution in his federal 2020 election interference case.

A U.S. appeals court said Tuesday that Trump does not have Presidential immunity from charges related to accusations that he tried to overturn his 2020 election.

The federal case was originally set for before the 2024 election, but Trump could appeal this latest ruling to the Supreme Court. That could push the trial start date even further.